Cadbury Fudge Bites 120G

£ 1.50
£1.25/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 25.5 g contains
  • Energy488 kJ 116 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.2 g
    6%
  • Saturates2.3 g
    11%
  • Sugars16 g
    18%
  • Salt0.08 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1912 kJ

Product Description

  • Fudge pieces covered with milk chocolate (31 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, E442, Sunflower Lecithin), Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 4 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 5 pieces (25.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1912 kJ488 kJ8400 kJ
-455 kcal116 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 17 g4.2 g70 g
of which Saturates 9.0 g2.3 g20 g
Carbohydrate 73 g19 g260 g
of which Sugars 64 g16 g90 g
Fibre 0.7 g0.2 g-
Protein 2.6 g0.7 g50 g
Salt 0.33 g0.08 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

