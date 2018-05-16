By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Dinky Decker 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Dinky Decker 120G
£ 1.50
£1.25/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 28.5 g contains
  • Energy546 kJ 130 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.8 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.9 g
    14%
  • Sugars15 g
    17%
  • Salt0.07 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1915 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates with smooth, chewy nougat (35 %) and crisp, crunchy cereal (9 %) filling.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Milk Fat, Invert Sugar Syrup, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476, E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Egg White, Flavourings (contain Milk), Salt, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Wheat, Please note that the Double Decker bar contains Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Per 6 pieces (28.5 g) - approx. 4 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 pieces (28.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1915 kJ546 kJ8400 kJ /
-456 kcal130 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 17 g4.8 g70 g
of which Saturates 10 g2.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate 71 g20 g260 g
of which Sugars 53 g15 g90 g
Fibre 1.5 g0.4 g-
Protein 4.2 g1.2 g50 g
Salt 0.26 g0.07 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Mcvitie's Jaffa Cake Nibbles 100G

£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here