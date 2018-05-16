Mentos Gum White Peppermint Bottle 60G

Product Description
- Chewing gum with sweeteners, mint flavour.
- Mentos White Peppermint sugar free gum is a refreshing and long-lasting chewing gum with added xylitol to protect teeth and leave your breath feeling fresh. Comes in a handy bottle perfect for your desk, bag, car or at home!
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Sugar free chewing gum with Xylitol
- 40 pieces
- Peppermint flavour
- Tooth-Friendly Tested
- Pack size: 60g
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Xylitol (34%), Sorbitol, Mannitol, Maltitol Syrup, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Gum Base, Flavourings, Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Glycerol), Thickeners (Cellulose Gum, Gum Arabic), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Antioxidant (E321)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Name and address
- Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
- P.O. Box 3000,
- 4800 Da Breda,
- Holland.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|712 kJ / 171 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|- saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|- sugars
|0 g
|- polyols
|67 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
|of which:
|-
