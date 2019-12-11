Tesco 4 Pork Chops 900G

- Energy2518kJ 607kcal30%
- Fat48.8g70%
- Saturates18.0g90%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ / 270kcal
Product Description
- Pork Chops.
- From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
- Hand trimmed by butchers, on the bone for a fuller flavour
- Pack size: 900g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains pork.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally. Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Heat a frying pan until hot. For best results fry in a little oil for 13-14 minutes, turning occasionally.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU
Preparation and Usage
To enjoy your chops at their best, take out of fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaging in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains bones.
Recycling info
Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Net Contents
900g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1119kJ / 270kcal
|2518kJ / 607kcal
|Fat
|21.7g
|48.8g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|18.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.6g
|41.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaging in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains bones.
