Tesco Pork Loin Steaks 1.08Kg

I regularly buy these
They might not be the absolute finest pork steaks, but they're certainly no worse than those from other supermarkets, and the price is amazing.
Yummy and very moreish
Had these a couple of weeks ago and they were so tender and tasty. cooked them in the oven with some onions,tomatoes,and gravy and served up with boiled potatoes and veg.Lovely lip smacking meal and were quite a thick cut steak.
always tasty
always tasty, I never understand why others can be so fussy, they're cut and packaged for us, and they taste great
Usually superb, but occasionally a little fatty.
There is a little variance between packs, and sometimes there'll be a little more fat on it than preferred, but overall these are a great purchase and I love the flavour.
It wasn’t me that bought it last time
Not very nice
these were terrible. all different thickness cuts, some tapering away to nothing at the edges. I used them 2 days before the use by date & they were beginning to smell already. Wont be buying them again
Tasty steaks but have become too fatty
I purchase these quite often, when on offer they are extremely good value, however the last three packs have had two or three good steaks, as shown in the picture but the rest have been larger, thinner and so much more fatty. As I am on a fat free diet these ones usually go to the dogs. They have always had a couple of 'rejects' but the ratio now makes them no longer good value. Generally the meat is fine and quite tasty for pork if not overcooked, and if you can eat the fatty ones still reasonable value.
Fab meat great price
Fab meat feeds whole family the meat cooks lovey quick meal
Fat
A lot of fat on these. If you are buying meat from Tesco, just make sure you examine quality and hand back to driver, if not satisfied.
Taseless not Tasty
Cooked slowly they were tender but sadly utterly bereft of taste - fatty too. Could have been anything I was eating....