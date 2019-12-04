By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pork Loin Steaks 1.08Kg

3(12)Write a review
Tesco Pork Loin Steaks 1.08Kg
£ 5.00
£4.63/kg

Offer

One pork steak
  • Energy1261kJ 303kcal
    15%
  • Fat21.7g
    31%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless pork loin steaks.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Hand trimmed by butchers for succulence.
  • Pack size: 1080g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 24 hours and always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Lightly oil and season steaks. Place steaks under a pre-heated high grill for 12-14 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Lightly oil and season steaks. Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook steaks for 1 minute each side. Reduce to medium heat and cook for 12-14 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy your steaks at their best, take out the fridge and remove all packaging 10 minutes before cooking. For best results we recommend pan frying.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.08kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy934kJ / 225kcal1261kJ / 303kcal
Fat16.1g21.7g
Saturates5.9g8.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.9g26.9g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I regularly buy these

4 stars

They might not be the absolute finest pork steaks, but they're certainly no worse than those from other supermarkets, and the price is amazing.

Yummy and very moreish

5 stars

Had these a couple of weeks ago and they were so tender and tasty. cooked them in the oven with some onions,tomatoes,and gravy and served up with boiled potatoes and veg.Lovely lip smacking meal and were quite a thick cut steak.

always tasty

5 stars

always tasty, I never understand why others can be so fussy, they're cut and packaged for us, and they taste great

Usually superb, but occasionally a little fatty.

5 stars

There is a little variance between packs, and sometimes there'll be a little more fat on it than preferred, but overall these are a great purchase and I love the flavour.

It wasn’t me that bought it last time

1 stars

It wasn’t me that bought it last time

Not very nice

1 stars

these were terrible. all different thickness cuts, some tapering away to nothing at the edges. I used them 2 days before the use by date & they were beginning to smell already. Wont be buying them again

Tasty steaks but have become too fatty

3 stars

I purchase these quite often, when on offer they are extremely good value, however the last three packs have had two or three good steaks, as shown in the picture but the rest have been larger, thinner and so much more fatty. As I am on a fat free diet these ones usually go to the dogs. They have always had a couple of 'rejects' but the ratio now makes them no longer good value. Generally the meat is fine and quite tasty for pork if not overcooked, and if you can eat the fatty ones still reasonable value.

Fab meat great price

5 stars

Fab meat feeds whole family the meat cooks lovey quick meal

Fat

1 stars

A lot of fat on these. If you are buying meat from Tesco, just make sure you examine quality and hand back to driver, if not satisfied.

Taseless not Tasty

2 stars

Cooked slowly they were tender but sadly utterly bereft of taste - fatty too. Could have been anything I was eating....

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

