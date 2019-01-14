By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Thin Cut Pork Loin Steaks 600G

£ 3.50
£5.84/kg
  • Energy934kJ 225kcal
    11%
  • Fat16.1g
    23%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless pork loin steaks.
  • Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Hand trimmed and thinly sliced for a tender, quicker cook
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains pork.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Lightly oil and season steaks. Pre-heat grill to high and place steaks under grill for 4-5 minutes on each side. Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry. Lightly oil and season steaks. Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook steaks for 3-4 minutes on each side on a medium/high heat. Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging and rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy your steaks at their best, take our of the fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking.

    Tip - When cooking, add vegetables to the pan with a little oil for extra flavour.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy934kJ / 225kcal934kJ / 225kcal
Fat16.1g16.1g
Saturates5.9g5.9g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.9g19.9g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

date on this product was 11/1/ 19 out of date when

1 stars

date on this product was 11/1/ 19 out of date when you delivered them.

Juicy

5 stars

Nice size very moist and tender

