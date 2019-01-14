Tesco Thin Cut Pork Loin Steaks 600G

date on this product was 11/1/ 19 out of date when
date on this product was 11/1/ 19 out of date when you delivered them.
Juicy
Nice size very moist and tender
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ / 225kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Lightly oil and season steaks. Pre-heat grill to high and place steaks under grill for 4-5 minutes on each side. Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry. Lightly oil and season steaks. Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook steaks for 3-4 minutes on each side on a medium/high heat. Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.
Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU
To enjoy your steaks at their best, take our of the fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking.
Tip - When cooking, add vegetables to the pan with a little oil for extra flavour.
6 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled
600g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|934kJ / 225kcal
|934kJ / 225kcal
|Fat
|16.1g
|16.1g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.9g
|19.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
