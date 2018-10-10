By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pork Loin Steaks 2 Pack 270G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Pork Loin Steaks 2 Pack 270G
£ 2.00
£7.41/kg
  • Energy1261kJ 303kcal
    15%
  • Fat21.7g
    31%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless pork loin steaks.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Hand trimmed by butchers for succulence
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains pork.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 24 hours and always by Use By date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated high grill for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally. Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook steaks for 1 minute each side. Reduce to medium and cook for 12-14 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove from pan and rest on warm plate for 5 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy your steaks at their best, take out of fridge and remove from packaging 10 minutes before cooking.For best results pan fry,

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy934kJ / 225kcal1261kJ / 303kcal
Fat16.1g21.7g
Saturates5.9g8.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.9g26.9g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

I tried these for the first time last week and they were delicious! Lovely flavour and tender, I cooked mine very slowly on a frying pan and served them with apple sauce, mashed potatoes, cauliflower and gravy.

Usually bought next

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here