Tesco Pork Loin Steaks 2 Pack 270G

Delicious!
I tried these for the first time last week and they were delicious! Lovely flavour and tender, I cooked mine very slowly on a frying pan and served them with apple sauce, mashed potatoes, cauliflower and gravy.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ / 225kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 24 hours and always by Use By date shown.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated high grill for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally. Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook steaks for 1 minute each side. Reduce to medium and cook for 12-14 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove from pan and rest on warm plate for 5 minutes.
Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU
To enjoy your steaks at their best, take out of fridge and remove from packaging 10 minutes before cooking.For best results pan fry,
2 Servings
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled
270g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|934kJ / 225kcal
|1261kJ / 303kcal
|Fat
|16.1g
|21.7g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.9g
|26.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019