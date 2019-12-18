John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Deeper Conditioner 250Ml
- Brilliant Brunette Visibly Deeper Colour Deepening Conditioner
- Intensify deep, rich, lustrous tones while you hydrate. Formulated with cocoa and evening primrose oil, our Colour Deepening Conditioner enhances dark tones.
- Intensifies rich, dark tones & hydrates
- Pack size: 250ML
Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dipropylene Glycol, Parfum, Benzoic Acid, Caramel, Benzyl Alcohol, Dimethiconol, PEG-14M, Amodimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Trideceth-12, Oenothera Biennis Flower Extract, Propylene Glycol, Cetrimonium Chloride, CI 60730, Theobroma Cacao Extract, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hydroxycitronellal
Made in the E.U.
- Directions: Smooth from root to tip through wet hair after shampooing with Brilliant Brunette Visibly Deeper Colour Deepening Shampoo, and then rinse well. For a boost of deep tones follow with the Colour Deepening Treatment as directed.
- Safe for use on natural or colour-treated hair and for use on highlights & lowlights.
Tube. Recyclable
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
250ml ℮
