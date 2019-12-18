John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Deeper Shampoo 250Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Brilliant Brunette Colour Deepening Shampoo
- Create deeper, richer, more lustrous colour as you cleanse. Formulated with cocoa and evening primrose oil, our Colour Deepening Shampoo cleanses and infuses deep brunette tones.
- Gradually infuses deep, rich tones
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Betaine, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Acid Violet 43, Acid Orange 7, Acid Yellow 3, Glycine, Oenothera Biennis Flower Extract, PPG-9, Propylene Glycol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Theobroma Cacao Extract, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hydroxycitronellal
Produce of
Made in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Gently massage into wet hair, lather and rinse well. For dramatic colour, follow with Brilliant Brunette Visibly Deeper Colour Deepening Conditioner. For a boost of deep tones follow with the Colour Deepening Treatment as directed.
- Colour Depositing Safe for use on natural or colour-treated hair and for use on highlights & lowlights.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Rinse hands immediately after use. Avoid contact with household surfaces to prevent staining. If contact occurs, clean immediately.
Recycling info
Tube. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Return to
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
CAUTION: Rinse hands immediately after use. Avoid contact with household surfaces to prevent staining. If contact occurs, clean immediately.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020