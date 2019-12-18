Pampers Baby Dry Size 3 Jumbo+ Pack 100 Nappies

Didn’t get on with them at all
Every night my 8 month old wakes up wet, and sometimes in the day after an hour or so it’s leaked out the sides! Absolute rip off, rather use Sainsbury’s own!
Nappy leakage
I have been using pampers ever since my baby was born. But since past few months experience has been a disaster. Every night my son is leaking and it's very annoying. I'm thinking to change the brand to see if any difference is made. The pant nappy are not very reliable.
Disappointed
I bought these as friends had recommended them for over night. My baby is 6.5kg so I bought size 3 (6-9kg). The first night she wore them she was soaking in the morning, through her clothes and sleeping bag (less than 12 hours). They also seem to only just fit, not sure how they would last another 1.5kg growth. So disappointed and waste of money.
Not as expected
My mum always used Pampers years ago and said they were the best. I decided to use the same as that was a good enough endorsement for me. On a limited budget I thought buying these would be the best for my baby. However I am really disappointed with them. The sides leak staining his clothes. Plus when wet they feel like jelly and are very heavy. They also don't leave him feeling dry but very damp and tacky. To say I'm unhappy would be an understatement. I expected a lot better from Pampers.
Fantastic
i use these on my little boy they are fantastic keeps him dry and happy pampers are the best nappies ever
Amazing
Love the nappies, never had leaks like in other brands brilliant.
We Love these Nappies
Whilst these are more expensive than some value ranges, they are worth every extra penny. The nappies are soft, comfortable and keep my little boy dry throughout the night. I have and would recommend these as they are fab!
Mrs
I have been using Pampers since my son was born and I will never switch to anything else. Pampers Baby Dry keeps the liquid in the nappy. I have never had any problems with nappy rash or anything as his bottom is still dry and he is still comfortable even when he sleeps . I totally recommend Pampers to all my mum friends and even some of them have switched .
Brilliant
I had tried numerous different brands of nappies and Pampers really are the best by far. With twins keeping them dry and happy is my priority, especially with them now sleeping through the night. Would highly recommend these to any parents. Squaddie Nik8888
Highly Recommend
Ever since I always use Pampers. Good quality, worth every penny and very absorbent that last up to 12hrs. Which is really good as I dont need to change his nappy time to time at night. Both of us have a goodnight sleep. --- Squaddie Jenny_Tate