Rubicon Light & Fruity Mango Juice Drink 1Ltr

£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Each 200ml serving† contains
  • Energy169kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.5g
    <1%
  • Sugars6g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ/20kcal

Product Description

  • Mango Juice Drink with Sweetener
  • Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
  • Prepare for your tastebuds to be captivated by our Light & Fruity Mango. Packed full of the same delicious fruit as our regular Rubicon Mango but with no added sugar* (and still totally awesome).
  • Contains naturally occuring sugars from fruit juice
  • Introducing our New Range:
  • Rubicon - perfect for everyday, our regular range now contains half the sugar**
  • NEW Rubicon Deluxe - rich, indulgent and true to our original recipe
  • Rubicon Light & Fruity - now with no added sugar*
  • **50% less sugar than our previous recipe
  • *contains naturally occuring sugars from fruit juice
  • Rubicon Light & Fruity
  • Still exotic Mango fruit juice drink full of delicious Rubicon flavour with no added sugar
  • Sweetness from a natural source
  • Pack size: 1l
  • No added sugar
  • Rich in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mango Purée (18%), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End - See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use
  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • We always like to hear what you think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 84kJ/20kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.5g
Carbohydrate 3.1g
of which sugars 3.0g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g
Vitamin C 30mg (38%**)
**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult-

