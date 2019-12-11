Rubicon Light & Fruity Mango Juice Drink 1Ltr
- Energy169kJ 40kcal2%
- Fat<0.5g<1%
- Saturates<0.5g<1%
- Sugars6g9%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ/20kcal
Product Description
- Mango Juice Drink with Sweetener
- Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
- Prepare for your tastebuds to be captivated by our Light & Fruity Mango. Packed full of the same delicious fruit as our regular Rubicon Mango but with no added sugar* (and still totally awesome).
- Contains naturally occuring sugars from fruit juice
- Introducing our New Range:
- Rubicon - perfect for everyday, our regular range now contains half the sugar**
- NEW Rubicon Deluxe - rich, indulgent and true to our original recipe
- Rubicon Light & Fruity - now with no added sugar*
- **50% less sugar than our previous recipe
- *contains naturally occuring sugars from fruit juice
- Rubicon Light & Fruity
- Still exotic Mango fruit juice drink full of delicious Rubicon flavour with no added sugar
- Sweetness from a natural source
- Pack size: 1l
- No added sugar
- Rich in vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mango Purée (18%), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End - See Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before use
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings
Name and address
- Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
- Rubicon,
- A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- We always like to hear what you think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|84kJ/20kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|30mg (38%**)
|**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult
|-
