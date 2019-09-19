By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barratt Refreshers Softies 160G

Barratt Refreshers Softies 160G
£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Assorted sugar coated fruit flavour gums
  • Orange, Lime, Lemon & Raspberry
  • No artificial colours & flavours
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Maize Starch, Beef Gelatine, Acid (Citric Acid), Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • Customer Services,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • barrattsweets.co.uk

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1522kJ
-358kcal
Fat 0.6g
of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrate 85.0g
of which sugars 68.5g
Fibre 0.5g
Protein 3.2g
Salt 0.32g

No flavour not a bit like Refreshers should be

1 stars

No flavour not a bit like Refreshers should be

