Princes Prunes In Juice 410G

Product Description
- Prunes in Apple Juice
- There's 1 of your 5 a day in this pack
- Real fruit
- No mess
- Ready to eat and tasty
- No artificial preservatives, colour or flavours
- Pack size: 235G
Information
Ingredients
Prunes, Apple Juice from Concentrate
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- WARNING: THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS PRUNE STONES.
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- Princes Foods BV,
- PO Box 19157,
Return to
- Want to get in touch?
- Write to us at:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Drained weight
235g
Net Contents
410g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can serving
|Energy
|474kJ
|972kJ
|-
|112kcal
|230kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|24.5g
|50.3g
|Of which sugars
|17.8g
|36.5g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|6.1g
|Protein
|0.9g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.06g
|-
|-
Safety information
