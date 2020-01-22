By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Princes Prunes In Juice 410G

Princes Prunes In Juice 410G
£ 1.00
£0.43/100g

Product Description

  • Prunes in Apple Juice
  • Need tasty and easy recipes?
  • You'll find them at princes.co.uk
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • There's 1 of your 5 a day in this pack
  • Real fruit
  • No mess
  • Ready to eat and tasty
  • No artificial preservatives, colour or flavours
  • Pack size: 235G

Information

Ingredients

Prunes, Apple Juice from Concentrate

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING: THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS PRUNE STONES.

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • Princes Foods BV,
  • PO Box 19157,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

235g

Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can serving
Energy474kJ972kJ
-112kcal230kcal
Fat 0.5g1.0g
Of which saturates 0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate 24.5g50.3g
Of which sugars 17.8g36.5g
Fibre 3.0g6.1g
Protein 0.9g1.8g
Salt 0.03g0.06g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

WARNING: THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS PRUNE STONES.

