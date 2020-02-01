By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Contigo Byron Travel Mug Grey 450Ml

Contigo Byron Travel Mug Grey 450Ml
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • LEAK AND SPILL PROOF \n
  • AUTOSEAL TECHNOLOGY \n
  • VACUUM INSULATION \n
  • A vacuum-insulated, double-walled travel mug, the Contigo Byron keeps beverages hot for up to 6 hours and cold for up to 12 hours. The stainless steel mug is leak proof thanks to the patented SNAPSEAL™ technology and comes with a special reservoir so you can sip your hot drink and like all other Contigo bottles, it is 100% BPA free.
  • Leak and spill proof
  • Autoseal technology
  • Vacuum insulation

Information

Who's the mug for buying 3

1 stars

This is the third contigo mug I've purchased and the seals have on all them then its good for nothing.at 12 pounds ago it's a waste of money

Same as the previous review bought two. Excellent

1 stars

Same as the previous review bought two. Excellent at first couldn't fault them. Then the seals seem to expand after a while. Not fit for anything after that. Disappointed.

Great but....

3 stars

I've had two of these, they're great at first no leakage and keeps content really hot. But after a few uses the seal goes and then the mug leaks. Wouldn't buy again for this reason.

best travel mug

5 stars

Good Price for this travel mug, it keeps ur drink warm as in hot for about 5 to 6 hours.. it also keeps ur cold drinks freezin cold for a lot of hours too, i put them in the fridge the night before n its good to go the next day, Ive got 2 of them now , deffo worth every penny, the red one looks the part.

best travel mug I have, it kept my coffee hot unti

5 stars

best travel mug I have, it kept my coffee hot until I needed it 50 miles up the M4 on my daily commute......only problem is the seal inside the lid has departed to a better place. so dishwasher friendly may not be assured. I Don't know where to get a spare so coffee is still hot but all over my chin and shirt

best travel mug ever

5 stars

This is the best travel mug I have ever had - and I've had a few. It keeps the drink so hot. It has a really simple sealing mechanism, easy to clean (with a small brush) and very reliable. Comes in a range of lovely colours. It's great for days out walking etc, because it is a cross between a flask and a cup. You can have a sip without taking the lid off, and cooling the rest down, but no need to pour into a separate cup. It does not keep hot for ever, as some heat is lost through the lid, but that is fine. I now have 3 of these, but have bought them for presents for people. I have spent more and had much worse.

Excellent quality, useless cap. Burns you`re lip w

1 stars

Excellent quality, useless cap. Burns you`re lip whilst drinking.

Love it!

5 stars

I did hesitate when I bought my first one over a year ago because it was more expensive than all the others on the shelf at the time, but it's worth every penny & I wouldn't be without it. It has a secure snap-shut lid ( unlike those that just slide closed) and keeps it hot for hours - it holds about a mug and a half. The only reason I'm replacing mine is because I've been putting it in the dishwasher (against instructions)and the outer colour is coming off the exterior.

great

5 stars

great product keeps hot and cold really well

Not fit for purpose

2 stars

This Mug was more expensive than the Tesco own brand and promises to keep your drink hot for 7 hours. My experience has been that after 3 hours the drink is warm at best. Not worth the money and not fit for purpose.

1-10 of 97 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

