Contigo Byron Travel Mug Grey 450Ml

Who's the mug for buying 3
This is the third contigo mug I've purchased and the seals have on all them then its good for nothing.at 12 pounds ago it's a waste of money
Same as the previous review bought two. Excellent
Same as the previous review bought two. Excellent at first couldn't fault them. Then the seals seem to expand after a while. Not fit for anything after that. Disappointed.
Great but....
I've had two of these, they're great at first no leakage and keeps content really hot. But after a few uses the seal goes and then the mug leaks. Wouldn't buy again for this reason.
best travel mug
Good Price for this travel mug, it keeps ur drink warm as in hot for about 5 to 6 hours.. it also keeps ur cold drinks freezin cold for a lot of hours too, i put them in the fridge the night before n its good to go the next day, Ive got 2 of them now , deffo worth every penny, the red one looks the part.
best travel mug I have, it kept my coffee hot unti
best travel mug I have, it kept my coffee hot until I needed it 50 miles up the M4 on my daily commute......only problem is the seal inside the lid has departed to a better place. so dishwasher friendly may not be assured. I Don't know where to get a spare so coffee is still hot but all over my chin and shirt
best travel mug ever
This is the best travel mug I have ever had - and I've had a few. It keeps the drink so hot. It has a really simple sealing mechanism, easy to clean (with a small brush) and very reliable. Comes in a range of lovely colours. It's great for days out walking etc, because it is a cross between a flask and a cup. You can have a sip without taking the lid off, and cooling the rest down, but no need to pour into a separate cup. It does not keep hot for ever, as some heat is lost through the lid, but that is fine. I now have 3 of these, but have bought them for presents for people. I have spent more and had much worse.
Excellent quality, useless cap. Burns you`re lip w
Excellent quality, useless cap. Burns you`re lip whilst drinking.
Love it!
I did hesitate when I bought my first one over a year ago because it was more expensive than all the others on the shelf at the time, but it's worth every penny & I wouldn't be without it. It has a secure snap-shut lid ( unlike those that just slide closed) and keeps it hot for hours - it holds about a mug and a half. The only reason I'm replacing mine is because I've been putting it in the dishwasher (against instructions)and the outer colour is coming off the exterior.
great
great product keeps hot and cold really well
Not fit for purpose
This Mug was more expensive than the Tesco own brand and promises to keep your drink hot for 7 hours. My experience has been that after 3 hours the drink is warm at best. Not worth the money and not fit for purpose.