Tesco Finest Snacking Selection 225G

Tasteless im sure cardboard would taste better
Tasteless im sure cardboard would taste better
The very best I've ever tasted,excellent!
The very best I've ever tasted,excellent!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2330kJ / 560kcal
Once opened, consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
12 Servings
Carton. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
225g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/12 of a pack (19g)
|Energy
|2330kJ / 560kcal
|443kJ / 106kcal
|Fat
|36.9g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|25.9g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|42.1g
|8.0g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|13.4g
|2.5g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2360kJ / 567kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (29%), Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (11%), Linseed (2.5%), Sunflower Seed (2.5%), Pumpkin Seed (1.5%), Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Salt, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil.
12 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (19g)
|Energy
|2360kJ / 567kcal
|448kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|38.5g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|25.0g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|38.8g
|7.4g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|14.5g
|2.8g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2332kJ / 560kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (28%), Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (with Colour: Carotenes) (Milk) (13%), Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (with Colour: Carotenes) (Milk) (2%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Mediterranean Style Herbs (Rosemary, Basil, Oregano, Thyme, Lavender), Potato Starch, Parsley, White Pepper, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil.
12 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (19g)
|Energy
|2332kJ / 560kcal
|443kJ / 106kcal
|Fat
|36.4g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|26.7g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|43.7g
|8.3g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|13.1g
|2.5g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2304kJ / 553kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (28%), Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (9%), Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (6%), Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Chive, Potato Starch, Pepper, Mustard Seed.
12 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (19g)
|Energy
|2304kJ / 553kcal
|438kJ / 105kcal
|Fat
|35.8g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|26.1g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|44.0g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|12.5g
|2.4g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 3 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Tasteless im sure cardboard would taste better
The very best I've ever tasted,excellent!