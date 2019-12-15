By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Snacking Selection 225G

Write a review
Tesco Finest Snacking Selection 225G
£ 3.00
£1.34/100g
19g
  • Energy443kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2330kJ / 560kcal

Product Description

  • A trio selection of all butter puff pastry cheese and chive twists, Mediterranean style herbed palmiers and seeded cheese straws. Mediterranean Style Palmiers Cheese and Chive Twists Seeded Cheese Straws
  • All butter puff pastry snacks delicately folded for a light and crispy texture. From a family owned bakery founded in 1898, our all butter puff pastry snacks are delicately folded for a light and crispy texture. They're finished with an assortment of toppings from Edam and Gouda cheese, herbs and pumpkin, linseed and sunflower seeds.
  • A trio selection of all butter puff pastry cheese and chive twists Mediterranean style herbed palmiers and seeded cheese straws. All Butter puff pastry Mediterranean Style Palmiers with Gouda medium fat hard cheese, Edam medium fat hard cheese and Mediterranean stlye herbs. All butter puff pastry twists with Gouda medium fat hard cheese, Edam medium fat hard cheese and chives. all butter puff pastry cheese straws with Gouda medium fat hard cheese, Edam medium fat hard cheese. linseeds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds.
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a pack (19g)
Energy2330kJ / 560kcal443kJ / 106kcal
Fat36.9g7.0g
Saturates25.9g4.9g
Carbohydrate42.1g8.0g
Sugars2.2g0.4g
Fibre2.8g0.5g
Protein13.4g2.5g
Salt1.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • 1/4 of a pack
    • Energy448kJ 108kcal
      5%
    • Fat7.3g
      10%
    • Saturates4.8g
      24%
    • Sugars0.4g
      <1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2360kJ / 567kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (29%), Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (11%), Linseed (2.5%), Sunflower Seed (2.5%), Pumpkin Seed (1.5%), Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Salt, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Once opened, consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    12 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (19g)
    Energy2360kJ / 567kcal448kJ / 108kcal
    Fat38.5g7.3g
    Saturates25.0g4.8g
    Carbohydrate38.8g7.4g
    Sugars1.9g0.4g
    Fibre3.5g0.7g
    Protein14.5g2.8g
    Salt1.7g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 1/4 of a pack
    • Energy443kJ 106kcal
      5%
    • Fat6.9g
      10%
    • Saturates5.1g
      26%
    • Sugars0.5g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2332kJ / 560kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (28%), Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (with Colour: Carotenes) (Milk) (13%), Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (with Colour: Carotenes) (Milk) (2%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Mediterranean Style Herbs (Rosemary, Basil, Oregano, Thyme, Lavender), Potato Starch, Parsley, White Pepper, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Once opened, consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    12 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (19g)
    Energy2332kJ / 560kcal443kJ / 106kcal
    Fat36.4g6.9g
    Saturates26.7g5.1g
    Carbohydrate43.7g8.3g
    Sugars2.4g0.5g
    Fibre2.6g0.5g
    Protein13.1g2.5g
    Salt1.6g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 1/4 of a pack
    • Energy438kJ 105kcal
      5%
    • Fat6.8g
      10%
    • Saturates5.0g
      25%
    • Sugars0.4g
      <1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2304kJ / 553kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (28%), Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (9%), Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (6%), Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Chive, Potato Starch, Pepper, Mustard Seed.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Once opened, consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    12 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (19g)
    Energy2304kJ / 553kcal438kJ / 105kcal
    Fat35.8g6.8g
    Saturates26.1g5.0g
    Carbohydrate44.0g8.4g
    Sugars2.3g0.4g
    Fibre2.2g0.4g
    Protein12.5g2.4g
    Salt1.7g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasteless im sure cardboard would taste better

1 stars

Tasteless im sure cardboard would taste better

The very best I've ever tasted,excellent!

5 stars

The very best I've ever tasted,excellent!

