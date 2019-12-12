Shayona Bhusu 350G

Product Description
- Ready to Eat Gujarati Savoury Mix
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Gram Flour, Poha (Rice Flakes), Mamra (Puffed Rice), Split Gram, Lentils, Moong Beans, Marrowfat Peas, Peanuts, Cashews, Bicarbonate of Soda, Sesame Seeds, Mustard Seeds, Coriander Seeds, Whole Red Chillies, Cloves, Cinnamon Sticks, Turmeric Powder, Jeera Powder, Sultanas (Sulphur Dioxide), Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Black Salt, Mango Powder, Sugar, Spices
Allergy Information
- Product made in the premises handling Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Milk and Wheat
Storage
Transfer all contents into an air tight container for freshness, away from direct sunlight and strong odours.
Name and address
- Saya Enterprises Ltd.,
- Unit 1,
- 372 Ealing Road,
- Alperton,
- Wembley,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Saya Enterprises Ltd.,
- Unit 1,
- 372 Ealing Road,
- Alperton,
- Wembley,
- Middlesex,
- HA0 1BH.
- T: 020 8900 0314
- F: 020 8991 2124
- E: admin@sayaltd.co.uk
Net Contents
350g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019