Shayona Bhusu 350G

Shayona Bhusu 350G
£ 2.50
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Ready to Eat Gujarati Savoury Mix
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Gram Flour, Poha (Rice Flakes), Mamra (Puffed Rice), Split Gram, Lentils, Moong Beans, Marrowfat Peas, Peanuts, Cashews, Bicarbonate of Soda, Sesame Seeds, Mustard Seeds, Coriander Seeds, Whole Red Chillies, Cloves, Cinnamon Sticks, Turmeric Powder, Jeera Powder, Sultanas (Sulphur Dioxide), Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Black Salt, Mango Powder, Sugar, Spices

Allergy Information

  • Product made in the premises handling Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Milk and Wheat

Storage

Transfer all contents into an air tight container for freshness, away from direct sunlight and strong odours.

Name and address

  • Saya Enterprises Ltd.,
  • Unit 1,
  • 372 Ealing Road,
  • Alperton,
  • Wembley,
  • Middlesex,

Net Contents

350g

