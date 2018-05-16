Jamie Oliver Lovely Lentils 250

- Energy515kJ 123kcal6%
Product Description
- A Blend of Pre-Cooked Lentils with Vegetables
- These hearty lentils really deliver on the flavour front. We've slow-cooked and combined with carrots, spinach, celery and red onion until it's all nice and sweet, then tossed it in a red wine vinegar and olive oil dressing. It's so tasty you could just eat it on its own. Made with love, Jamie
- What's So Good About... ?
- Lentils are a good source of fibre and protein and have been part of our diet for thousands of years - experts say maybe even 13,000 years. They come in all kinds of colours, from red to green to black, and are grown and eaten all around the world. They can take a while to cook, but we've taken care of that!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Heat up in 1 minute
- Big on flavours!
- Slow-cooked then mixed with tasty root veg
- Delicious with duck
- Source of protein and fibre
- Ready to eat in just 1 minute
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
- Source of fibre
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Pre-Cooked Lentils (50%) (Water, Lentils), Vegetables (29%) (Carrots, Spinach, Celery, Red Onion), Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Natural Flavourings (contains Celery), Red Wine Vinegar, Potato Flakes (Potato, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Wheat including Cereals containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Mustard, Nuts and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days Best before date: see bottom edge of pack
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- Hints & Tips
- For a really special side, fry a little chopped streaky bacon until nice and crispy, then stir it through the warmed lentils with some fresh thyme and chilli. Top with olive oil and a few drops of red wine vinegar, then serve up with roast chicken, grilled sausages and poached fish.
Number of uses
Servings per pack 2, Serving size: 125g
Recycling info
Packing. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Fiddes Payne Ltd,
- Unit 3a,
- Thorpe Park,
- Thorpe Way,
- Banbury,
- Oxfordshire,
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion
|Energy
|412kJ/98kcal
|515kJ/123kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|2.5g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|12.0g
|15.0g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|4.5g
|Protein
|6.2g
|7.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.8g
