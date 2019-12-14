By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Princes Corned Beef 130G

3(9)Write a review
Princes Corned Beef 130G
£ 1.05
£0.81/100g

Product Description

  • Corned Beef
  • Princes Corned Beef is great cooked with potatoes and onions for a delicious Corned Beef Hash.
  • Made with 100% beef
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Beef (98%), Salt, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See End of Can

Produce of

Product of: France

Preparation and Usage

  • Slices best after a chill in the fridge.

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 925kJ/222kcal
Fat 13.5g
Of which saturates 6.5g
Carbohydrate 0.0g
Of which sugars 0.0g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 25.0g
Salt 1.90g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Easy to open with tin opener It is tiny but good

4 stars

Easy to open with tin opener It is tiny but good quality cornbeef

This tin is easy to open with a can opener. Gone a

5 stars

This tin is easy to open with a can opener. Gone are the days of struggling with a silly key that always breaks.

lovely corned beef in a very handy sizers no waste

5 stars

lovely corned beef in a very handy sizers no waste!

Easy opening can needed!

1 stars

Zero stars! What is the point of a product you can't open?! Had to use a large sharp knife and a hammer! Once open the contents were 5*

Can't open with an opener which cuts the side.

2 stars

The corned beef was OK, but getting into the tin was not enjoyable. The side of the tin slopes inwards a bit from the point where a tin opener engages, so the kind of opener which cuts the side of the tin didn't work properly. It put some deep scratches in the side, though, and might have let air in at one or 2 small points. To open this you need the kind of old-fashioned opener which cuts through the end of the can rather than the side.

Impossible to open the can!

1 stars

I had to return my two tins of corned beef because unlike every other can of corned beef these have no key to open them. I assume you are supposed to use a tin opener. I tried for AGES and even resorted to a hacksaw but gave up when it looked like too much metal filings were going to get in and contaminate the meat. Why doesn't this size have a key opening like every other can of corned beef? And if you don't want to put a key on then at least make the rim thin enough or whatever the problem was so that it can be opened by a tin opener. My tin opener is a culinaire magican (bought in Tesco) and it opens every other can I need so it is definitely a problem with the tin not the opener.

Impossible Open the Can. Waste of money

1 stars

I thought this would be a useful store cupboard item for a singleton. I am unable to comment in anyway about the contents as I have found no way to ooen the can with my tin opener . . . 2 tins discarded in landfill

corned beef hash

4 stars

The tin was very difficult to open, but the corned beef was tasty, we made corned beef hash with potato and swede.

Good size would make 2 sandwiches

5 stars

Great size for one person and very moist/spreadable

