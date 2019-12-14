Princes Corned Beef 130G

Easy to open with tin opener It is tiny but good
This tin is easy to open with a can opener. Gone a
lovely corned beef in a very handy sizers no waste
Easy opening can needed!
Zero stars! What is the point of a product you can't open?! Had to use a large sharp knife and a hammer! Once open the contents were 5*
Can't open with an opener which cuts the side.
The corned beef was OK, but getting into the tin was not enjoyable. The side of the tin slopes inwards a bit from the point where a tin opener engages, so the kind of opener which cuts the side of the tin didn't work properly. It put some deep scratches in the side, though, and might have let air in at one or 2 small points. To open this you need the kind of old-fashioned opener which cuts through the end of the can rather than the side.
Impossible to open the can!
I had to return my two tins of corned beef because unlike every other can of corned beef these have no key to open them. I assume you are supposed to use a tin opener. I tried for AGES and even resorted to a hacksaw but gave up when it looked like too much metal filings were going to get in and contaminate the meat. Why doesn't this size have a key opening like every other can of corned beef? And if you don't want to put a key on then at least make the rim thin enough or whatever the problem was so that it can be opened by a tin opener. My tin opener is a culinaire magican (bought in Tesco) and it opens every other can I need so it is definitely a problem with the tin not the opener.
Impossible Open the Can. Waste of money
I thought this would be a useful store cupboard item for a singleton. I am unable to comment in anyway about the contents as I have found no way to ooen the can with my tin opener . . . 2 tins discarded in landfill
corned beef hash
The tin was very difficult to open, but the corned beef was tasty, we made corned beef hash with potato and swede.
Good size would make 2 sandwiches
Great size for one person and very moist/spreadable