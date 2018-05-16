By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vita Lemon Tea Drink 250Ml

Vita Lemon Tea Drink 250Ml
£ 0.75
£0.30/100ml

Product Description

  • Lemon Tea Drink
  • Irreplaceable taste
  • High temperature treatment, no preservatives required
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Natural Tea Extracts (40%), Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (0.5%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (E330, E331), Antioxidant (E300, E304)

Storage

Store in a cool dry placePlease consume immediately after opening Best Before: See Top of Pack

Produce of

Product of Hong Kong

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.,
  • No.1, Kin Wong Street,
  • Tuen Mun,
  • Hong Kong.

Importer address

  • S.O.P. International Ltd.,
  • Orland House,
  • Mead Lane Hertford,
  • SG13 7AT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • S.O.P. International Ltd.,
  • Orland House,
  • Mead Lane Hertford,
  • SG13 7AT,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 44(0) 1992584466
  • www.vitasoy.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mL
Energy 231 kJ
-54 kcal
Fat 0 g
- saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 13.6 g
- sugars 13.6 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0.02 g
of which-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

