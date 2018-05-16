Vita Lemon Tea Drink 250Ml

Product Description
- Lemon Tea Drink
- Irreplaceable taste
- High temperature treatment, no preservatives required
- Halal
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Natural Tea Extracts (40%), Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (0.5%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (E330, E331), Antioxidant (E300, E304)
Storage
Store in a cool dry placePlease consume immediately after opening Best Before: See Top of Pack
Produce of
Product of Hong Kong
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.,
- No.1, Kin Wong Street,
- Tuen Mun,
- Hong Kong.
Importer address
- S.O.P. International Ltd.,
- Orland House,
- Mead Lane Hertford,
- SG13 7AT,
- UK.
Return to
- S.O.P. International Ltd.,
- Orland House,
- Mead Lane Hertford,
- SG13 7AT,
- UK.
- Tel: 44(0) 1992584466
- www.vitasoy.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100mL
|Energy
|231 kJ
|-
|54 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|- saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6 g
|- sugars
|13.6 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
|of which
|-
