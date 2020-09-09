By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bahlsen Pick Up! Minis Milk Chocolate 10.6Gx10

£ 1.00
£0.94/100g

New

Each bar contains
  • Energy226 kJ 54 kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2133 kJ/510 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate bar (41%) between two crisp biscuits.
  • For more information please visit www.utz.org
  • A thick slab of real milk chocolate sandwiched between two crunchy mini biscuits.
  • This delicious mini biscuit bar with its surprisingly snappy chocolate really packs a great bite! First you get the crunch, then the intense chocolate hit follow-through… With this unique combination, PiCK UP! Minis have the perfect chocolate to biscuit ratio. What more could you want?
  • PiCK UP! Minis come individually wrapped in packs of ten, making them perfect for lunchboxes or to share amongst the whole family!
  • Since 1889, Bahlsen only ever used the finest ingredients, something we have remained committed to throughout our long history. This is why Bahlsen supports sustainable cocoa farming with UTZ certified cocoa.
  • Suitable for vegetarians, Kosher certified, Halal certified.
  • Also available in Choco & Milk
  • Pack size: 106G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Clarified Butter, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Salt, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Whey Products, Flavouring (Milk), Starch (Wheat), Ground Hazelnuts, Acidulants: Citric Acid, Hen's Egg Yolk Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from heat.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Number of uses

A pack contains ca. 3 portions

Name and address

  • Bahlsen,
  • 30001 Hannover,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.bahlsen.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x 10.6g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 32 g (3 biscuits)RI* per 32 g
Energy 2133 kJ/510 kcal683 kJ/163 kcal8 %
Fat 25 g8,0 g11 %
of which saturates 14 g4,5 g23 %
Carbohydrate 63 g20 g8 %
of which sugars 36 g12 g13 %
Fibre 6,6 g2,1 g4 %
Salt 0,48 g0,15 g3 %
* RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---
A pack contains ca. 3 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

