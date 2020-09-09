Bahlsen Pick Up! Minis Milk Chocolate 10.6Gx10
Product Description
- Milk chocolate bar (41%) between two crisp biscuits.
- For more information please visit www.utz.org
- A thick slab of real milk chocolate sandwiched between two crunchy mini biscuits.
- This delicious mini biscuit bar with its surprisingly snappy chocolate really packs a great bite! First you get the crunch, then the intense chocolate hit follow-through… With this unique combination, PiCK UP! Minis have the perfect chocolate to biscuit ratio. What more could you want?
- PiCK UP! Minis come individually wrapped in packs of ten, making them perfect for lunchboxes or to share amongst the whole family!
- Since 1889, Bahlsen only ever used the finest ingredients, something we have remained committed to throughout our long history. This is why Bahlsen supports sustainable cocoa farming with UTZ certified cocoa.
- Suitable for vegetarians, Kosher certified, Halal certified.
- Also available in Choco & Milk
- Pack size: 106G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Clarified Butter, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Salt, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Whey Products, Flavouring (Milk), Starch (Wheat), Ground Hazelnuts, Acidulants: Citric Acid, Hen's Egg Yolk Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from heat.
Produce of
Made in Germany
Number of uses
A pack contains ca. 3 portions
Name and address
- Bahlsen,
- 30001 Hannover,
- Germany.
Return to
- www.bahlsen.co.uk
Net Contents
10 x 10.6g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 32 g (3 biscuits)
|RI* per 32 g
|Energy
|2133 kJ/510 kcal
|683 kJ/163 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|25 g
|8,0 g
|11 %
|of which saturates
|14 g
|4,5 g
|23 %
|Carbohydrate
|63 g
|20 g
|8 %
|of which sugars
|36 g
|12 g
|13 %
|Fibre
|6,6 g
|2,1 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0,48 g
|0,15 g
|3 %
|* RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|A pack contains ca. 3 portions
|-
|-
|-
