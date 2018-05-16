By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bendicks Mint Crisp Boxed Chocolates 138G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bendicks Mint Crisp Boxed Chocolates 138G
£ 5.00
£3.63/100g

Product Description

  • Crisp Honeycomb Pieces (10%) in Dark Chocolate Flavoured with Peppermint Oil
  • Crisp handmade honeycomb pieces in rich dark chocolate infused with peppermint oil.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Chocolates. Bendicks (Mayfair) Ltd Hampshire

  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 138g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Stabiliser: Gum Arabic, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Peppermint Oil with other Natural Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 50% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bendicks (Mayfair) Ltd,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG21 4DZ.

Return to

  • Bendicks is proud of its reputation for quality. If this product does not reach you in perfect condition, please return it to us stating where and when it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. Your statutory rights are not affected. This applies to the UK only.
  • Bendicks (Mayfair) Ltd,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG21 4DZ.
  • www.bendicks.co.uk

Net Contents

138g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2169 kJ
-520 kcal
Fat 30.2 g
- of which saturates 19.0 g
Carbohydrate 54.4 g
- of which sugars 51.1 g
Protein 4.2 g
Salt 0.09 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Bendicks Mint Collection Boxed Chocolates 200G

£ 5.00
£2.50/100g

After Eight Mints Carton 300G

£ 3.00
£1.00/100g

Bendicks Bittermints Carton 200G

£ 5.00
£2.50/100g

Quality Street Mint Matchmakers 120G

£ 2.00
£1.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here