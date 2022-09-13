We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yardley April Violets Talc 200G

£7.50
£3.75/100g

Product Description

  • Yardley April Violets Talc 200G
  • Yardley
  • 200g
  • Perfumed talc
  • Yardley London is one of the oldest companies in the world to specialise in cosmetics, fragrances and related toiletries products. It was founded in 1770 and continues to create luxury items. The company offers body sprays, body lotions, hand creams, soaps, skin care and hair care products, talcum powders, and body washes for women and men.
  • Yardley London has been capturing the delicate fragrance of English flowers since 1770.
  • This luxurious perfumed talc is infused with Yardley London's april violets fragrance, which subtly blends fresh, clean, sensual notes of violet leaves with orris and mimosa. When applied all over the body, it leaves your skin feeling silky, soft and delicately fragranced.
  • Celebrating 250 Years of Fine Fragrance
  • 96% Naturally Derived Ingredients
  • Cruelty free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Talc, Magnesium Carbonate, Calcium Carbonate, Dipropylene Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Calcium Silicate, Alpha-isomethyl Lonone, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Name and address

  • Yardley of London Ltd,
  • SL4 6AF,
  • England.
  • Yardley London,
  • c/o Wipro Infrastructure Engineering AB,
  • Maskinvägen 13,

Return to

  • Yardley of London Ltd,
  • SL4 6AF,
  • England.
  • www.yardleylondon.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

great service very helpful at deliver time thank y

5 stars

great service very helpful at deliver time thank you

