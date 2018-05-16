We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Yardley English Rose Talc 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yardley English Rose Talc 200G
£7.50
£3.75/100g

Product Description

  • English Rose Perfumed Talc
  • 200g size
  • Talc Powder
  • This luxurious Perfumed Talc is infused with Yardley London's English Rose fragrance, which subtly combines refreshing, light rose with notes of rose bud, magnolia and cassis. When applied all over the body, it leaves your skin feeling silky, soft and delicately fragranced.

By Appointment to H.M. Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Toiletry Products Yardley of London Ltd., London

  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Talc, Magnesium Carbonate, Calcium Carbonate, Dipropylene Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Calcium Silicate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citral, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Net Contents

200g ℮

View all Baby Powder

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here