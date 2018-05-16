By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chocolate Hollow Reindeer 100G

Tesco Chocolate Hollow Reindeer 100G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 0.89
£0.89/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy561kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars14.6g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2246kJ / 537kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate hollow shaped reindeer.
  • We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product.
  • For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications
  • Smooth milk chocolate in a cute hollow reindeer shape.
  • Smooth milk chocolate in a cute hollow reindeer shape.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring.

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 30% minimum, Milk solids 18% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and wheat. Wheat contains gluten.. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (25g)
Energy2246kJ / 537kcal561kJ / 134kcal
Fat29.6g7.4g
Saturates18.0g4.5g
Carbohydrate60.5g15.1g
Sugars58.5g14.6g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein6.9g1.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

