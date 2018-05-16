Tesco Chocolate Hollow Reindeer 100G

- Energy561kJ 134kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2246kJ / 537kcal
Product Description
- Milk chocolate hollow shaped reindeer.
- We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product.
- For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications
- Smooth milk chocolate in a cute hollow reindeer shape.
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring.
Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 30% minimum, Milk solids 18% minimum.
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and wheat. Wheat contains gluten.. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|2246kJ / 537kcal
|561kJ / 134kcal
|Fat
|29.6g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|18.0g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|60.5g
|15.1g
|Sugars
|58.5g
|14.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.9g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
