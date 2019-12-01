By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Irish Cream Liqueur 70Cl

5(6)Write a review
Tesco Irish Cream Liqueur 70Cl
£ 7.00
£10.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

  • Energy660kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1320kJ / 316kcal

Product Description

  Irish cream liqueur.
  Rich dairy cream swirled with Irish whiskey.
  • Rich dairy cream swirled with Irish whiskey
  Pack size: 70cl

Information

Ingredients

Water, Double Cream (Milk) (19%), Sugar, Neutral Grain Spirit, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Flavourings, Irish Whiskey (0.3%), Colour (Plain Caramel), Stabiliser (Trisodium Citrate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 3 months.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, Bottled in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70cl e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach 50ml glass contains
Energy1320kJ / 316kcal660kJ / 158kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Wonderful thick creamy irish cream liqueur

5 stars

thought I would buy this based on reviews. It is lovely and as good as the branded version which is just too expensive. I am now telling all my friends about it - why pay a fortune when this is every bit as good.

Price inflation

4 stars

This is very good value for the price but six months ago it was half the cost. 100% price rise is outrageous.

Better than the leading brand

5 stars

Better than the leading brand

before you waste your money on top brands try this

5 stars

great value better than some top brands you pay for

A MUST BUY

5 stars

Bought as a last min treat for Christmas, was not expecting it to be anything special compared to the well known brand but boy was i wrong. It's taste EXACTLY like you know who's drink at half the price, if i didn't know better i would think they just changed the label. Will always buy this from now on and with the savings made can get nibbles and choc's to.

Lovely

5 stars

I tried this when our own brand was available, it was really nice. Have reverted back as ours is in stock now. Will always buy again

