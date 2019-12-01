Tesco Irish Cream Liqueur 70Cl

Wonderful thick creamy irish cream liqueur
thought I would buy this based on reviews. It is lovely and as good as the branded version which is just too expensive. I am now telling all my friends about it - why pay a fortune when this is every bit as good.
Price inflation
This is very good value for the price but six months ago it was half the cost. 100% price rise is outrageous.
Better than the leading brand
before you waste your money on top brands try this
great value better than some top brands you pay for
A MUST BUY
Bought as a last min treat for Christmas, was not expecting it to be anything special compared to the well known brand but boy was i wrong. It's taste EXACTLY like you know who's drink at half the price, if i didn't know better i would think they just changed the label. Will always buy this from now on and with the savings made can get nibbles and choc's to.
Lovely
I tried this when our own brand was available, it was really nice. Have reverted back as ours is in stock now. Will always buy again