Quaker Oat So Simple Gluten Free Original Porridge 510G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1552 kJ
Product Description
- Gluten Free Oats
- Did you know oats are a natural powerhouse of goodness? This is how Quaker's positive nutrition kick-starts your morning. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect. For more recipe ideas, visit @quakeroatsuk on Instagram and Facebook. For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
- - 100% Quaker gluten free rolled oats
- - Come rain or shine, kick-start your morning with a warming bowl of traditional Quaker porridge prepared with your choice of sweet or savoury toppings
- - Enjoy making your own Overnight Oats or try blended with your favourite smoothie
- - A natural source of fibre with no added sugar
- - Helps lower cholesterol* †Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease.
- For over 140 years, the Quaker family has been producing deliciously nourishing breakfasts from the mighty oat. Established in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell, Quaker Oats was created with the belief that everyone, everywhere should have access to good nutrition. There is a wide range of delicious Quaker breakfast solutions that are perfect for every unique schedule. Whether you're preparing a warming bowl of porridge topped with your favourite toppings at home or enjoying Quaker Oats So Simple before your morning meeting, there's a delicious Quaker breakfast to suit your morning ritual.
- Oat beta-glucan 3.6g per 100g. Each serving (40g) contains 48% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
- Pack size: 510g
- Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol
- Source of fibre
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
100% Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest Before: See base
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Cooking Instructions
Mix 40 g of Quaker Oats with 240 ml of milk (or cold water) in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Simmer for 4 minutes.
Number of uses
This pack contains 12-13 servings
Recycling info
Lid. Recyclable
Name and address
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
Return to
- Quaker Quality Promise
- We would like you to enjoy this Quaker Oats product in perfect condition. However, if the contents are unsatisfactory, please return the product with contents which displays the Best Before code to:
- Consumer Services Department,
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- If possible, please state when and where the product was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse you for the product. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- 0800 0324490
- Our office hours are Mon-Fri 9-5
Net Contents
510g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g
|Per 40g1 (%*)
|Energy
|1552 kJ
|621 kJ
|1073 kJ
|-
|370 kcal
|148 kcal
|255 kcal (13%*)
|Fat
|7.2 g
|2.9 g
|6.8 g (10%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.3 g
|0.5 g
|3.1 g (15%*)
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|23 g
|34 g
|of which Sugars**
|1.0 g
|0.4 g
|11 g (13%*)
|Fibre
|9.3 g
|3.7 g
|3.7 g
|Protein
|13 g
|5.3 g
|13 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|0.25 g (4%*)
|This pack contains 12-13 servings
|-
|-
|-
|1 With 240ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
