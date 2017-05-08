Maoam Pinballs Stick Pack 32G
Offer
Product Description
- Fruit and Cola Flavour Chewy Sweets
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 32g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelatine, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Safflower, Lemon, Spirulina, Radish, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Apple, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Liquorice Extract, Anti-Caking Agent: Talc, Glazing Agent: Beeswax, Treacle, Invert Sugar Syrup
Storage
Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end ...(see print on back of pack).
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
Return to
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
- www.maoam.com
Net Contents
32g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy:
|1 727 kJ/408 kcal
|Fat:
|5,1 g
|of which saturates:
|2,5 g
|Carbohydrate:
|90 g
|of which sugars:
|70 g
|Protein:
|0,7 g
|Salt:
|0,05 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019