Meridian Coconut & Peanut Butter Smooth

Meridian Coconut & Peanut Butter Smooth
£ 3.00
£1.08/100g

Product Description

  • Coconut & Peanut Butter
  • Our peanuts blended with pure coconut and honey then ground until almost smooth for a delicious indulgent taste.
  • At Meridian, we're committed to producing foods that make you feel great because they taste delicious. We select the finest, simplest ingredients so that you can enjoy nature's energy.
  • No added palm oil and salt
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280g
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts with whole skins on (69%), Coconut (28%), Honey

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Nut or Sesame allergy sufferers

Storage

Store cool & dry. Once opened, consume within 3 months.Best before end: See lid.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Oil separation is natural
  • Stir me up!
  • Uses
  • Delicious spread on toast or add to smoothies, cakes and bakes, or simply with just a spoon, as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Name and address

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.

Return to

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.
  • www.meridianfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gReference Intake
Energy 2526 kJ 610 kcal
Fat 49.8g
of which saturates 22.0g
Carbohydrate 13.4g
of which sugars 8.2g
Fibre 9.4g
Protein 22.4g
Salt 0.0g
Biotin 89µg(178%)
Manganese 2.0mg(98%)
Copper 1.0mg(95%)
Vitamin E 7.3mg(61%)
Niacin 9.2mg(58%)
Phosphorus 341mg(49%)
Vitamins & Minerals--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

Our family love this because it's not sugary like other peanut butter, and it has a slight coconut flavour which makes it even more delicious! Especially amazing on toast with honey on top!

