We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Trek Energy Cocoa Chaos Multipack 3X55g

5(1)Write a review
Trek Energy Cocoa Chaos Multipack 3X55g
£2.75
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • High Protein Fruit, Nut, Oat & Crunch Bar Containing Cocoa
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • We make nourishing wholefoods that taste good and do good. We'd love you to join us and discover the delightful world of wholefood alternatives:
  • Trekbaruk.com
  • Trek Cocoa Chaos is a protein rich snack bar with delicious natural ingredients and none of the artificial additives you'll find in other protein bars. Ideal for those who enjoy an active lifestyle, this Cocoa Chaos bar is a popular choice with people who love the outdoors, keeping fit and staying healthy
  • With 10g of protein per bar, Trek Energy bars are at the top of the sports nutrition food chain! Made with a delicious combination of fruits, gluten free oats and nuts to keep you going, these healthy snacks are ideal for refuelling after the gym, and they also make great breakfasts on the go.
  • FSC® Recycled Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C014207, www.fsc.org

We're a young company promoting health, happiness and helpfulness.

  • Protein Packed - 10g
  • 100% Natural ingredients with no added sugar or syrups - TREK Energy Bars only contain naturally occurring sugars
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Cold-pressed, never baked
  • Gluten, wheat & dairy free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 165G
  • Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Dates (36%), Soya Protein Crunchies (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt) (15%), Raisins (14%), Fruit Juice Concentrate (Grape, Apple) (9%), Cashews (9%), Soya Flour, Gluten Free Oats (4.5%), Rice Starch, Cocoa (3%), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts, other Nuts and the odd shell or pit piece

Storage

Best Before: See side of pack

Warnings

  • May contain traces of the odd shell or pit piece

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • 45 Grosvenor Road,
  • St Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL1 3AW.

Return to

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • 45 Grosvenor Road,
  • St Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL1 3AW.

Net Contents

3 x 55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 55g
Energy 1442kJ793kJ
-344kcal189kcal
Fat 6.7g3.7g
of which saturates 1.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate 50.2g27.6g
of which sugars 43.7g24.0g
Fibre 4.7g2.6g
Protein 18.5g10.2g
Salt 0.46g0.25g
Manganese 1.3mg NRV* 65%0.7mg NRV* 36%
*Nutrient reference value--

Safety information

May contain traces of the odd shell or pit piece

View all Rice Cakes & Sweet Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love these, always take one with me to have after

5 stars

Love these, always take one with me to have after a walk and other exercise.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here