Trek Energy Peanut Power Multipack 3X55g
- High Protein Fruit, Peanut, Oat & Crunch Bar
- Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- We'd love you to join us and discover the delightful world of wholefood alternatives:
- Trekbaruk.com
- Trek Peanut Power bar is an awesome blend of gluten free oats, peanuts and other goodies smooshed together into a handy bar to make the perfect pick-me-up snack. People with busy lifestyles will be glad to know that this deliciously nutty bar is also packed with protein - meaning it keeps you fuller for longer and delivers a lasting energy boost. Perfect for breakfast time or as a snack after the gym.
- With 10g of protein per bar, Trek Energy bars are at the top of the sports nutrition food chain! Made with a delicious combination of fruits, gluten free oats and nuts to keep you going, these healthy snacks are ideal for refuelling after the gym, and they also make great breakfasts on the go.
- Wholefood Revolution
- WeForest
- Animal Aid
- Planeat
- FSC - FSC® Mix, FSC® C014207
We're a young company promoting health, happiness and helpfulness. We make nourishing wholefoods that taste good and do good.
- Protein Packed - 10g
- 100% Natural ingredients with no added sugar or syrups - TREK Energy Bars only contain naturally occurring sugars
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Cold-pressed, never baked
- Gluten, wheat & dairy free
- Vegan friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 165G
- Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism
- No added sugar
Ingredients
Dates (33%), Soya Protein Crunchies (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt) (13%), Peanut Butter (11%), Raisins (11%), Peanuts (9%), Fruit Juice Concentrate (Grape, Apple) (8%), Gluten Free Oats (6%), Rice Starch, Soya Flour, Natural Flavourings, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contains traces of other Nuts and the odd shell or pit piece
Best Before: See side of pack
Warnings
Net Contents
3 x 55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 55g
|Energy
|1564kJ
|860kJ
|-
|374kcal
|206kcal
|Fat
|11.3g
|6.0g
|of which saturates
|1.9g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|47.0g
|25.9g
|of which sugars
|40.4g
|22.2g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|2.2g
|Protein
|19.4g
|10.7g
|Salt
|0.65g
|0.36g
|Manganese
|0.9mg NRV* 45%
|0.5mg NRV* 25%
|*Nutrient reference value
|-
|-
