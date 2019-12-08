By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Chocolate Brownie Mix 284G

Tesco Free From Chocolate Brownie Mix 284G
£ 1.70
£5.99/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1486kJ / 353kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten, wheat and milk free chocolate brownie mix.
  • GLUTEN free / WHEAT free / MILK free
  • Pack size: 284g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (8%), Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Buckwheat Flour, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • You Will Need:

    2 Medium Eggs and 60g Dairy Free Spread (alternatlvely, use unsalted butter or margarine instead of the dairy free spread).                    

    1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/ Gas 4.                                                                 

    2. Line the base and sides of a 7 inch square baking tin with greaseproof paper making sure the paper sticks out 2.5cm (1 inch) above the rim of the tin.                                                                               

    3. Melt the dairy free alternative in a small microwavable bowl.                                           

    4. Empty the brownie mix into a large bowl and add the eggs and melted spread to the mix. Using a wooden spoon mix until the batter is smooth and glossy.                                                                         

    5. Place in the pre-heated oven and bake for 18 minutes for a gooey brownie and 22 minutes for a firmer brownie.                                                                                                                              

    6. Once baked, leave in the tray for 10 minutes to cool before removing and serving.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Not Yet Recycled

Net Contents

284g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne brownie (33g)
Energy1486kJ / 353kcal491kJ / 116kcal
Fat10.0g3.3g
Saturates3.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate59.4g19.6g
Sugars39.0g12.9g
Fibre2.0g0.7g
Protein5.3g1.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--
Pack contains 12 servings.--

Perfection

5 stars

This is the best ever brownie mix. I will never buy any other mix!! It bakes to perfection. I added grated plain chocolate and crushed walnuts served with cream and raspberries. If you need gluten free or follow a low FODMAP diet then try this brownie mix. Two time options for firm and gooey I baked between the two times in a round tin and the result was a firm edge and a gooey centre for scruffy perfection.

MILK & SOYA FREE BUT YOU CANT TELL THE DIFFERANCE

5 stars

Worth every penny a chocolate treat for milk or and soya allergy suffers and you cant tell the difference, I always get 2 of these mixes for Christmas and packed lunches for school add nuts and cherries to make it even more yummy

Easy and delicious

5 stars

Easy to make, and delicious to eat :)

