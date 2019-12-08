Tesco Free From Chocolate Brownie Mix 284G

Perfection
This is the best ever brownie mix. I will never buy any other mix!! It bakes to perfection. I added grated plain chocolate and crushed walnuts served with cream and raspberries. If you need gluten free or follow a low FODMAP diet then try this brownie mix. Two time options for firm and gooey I baked between the two times in a round tin and the result was a firm edge and a gooey centre for scruffy perfection.
MILK & SOYA FREE BUT YOU CANT TELL THE DIFFERANCE
Worth every penny a chocolate treat for milk or and soya allergy suffers and you cant tell the difference, I always get 2 of these mixes for Christmas and packed lunches for school add nuts and cherries to make it even more yummy
Easy and delicious
Easy to make, and delicious to eat :)