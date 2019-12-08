Tesco Free From Chocolate Brownie Mix 284G

You Will Need:

2 Medium Eggs and 60g Dairy Free Spread (alternatlvely, use unsalted butter or margarine instead of the dairy free spread).

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/ Gas 4.

2. Line the base and sides of a 7 inch square baking tin with greaseproof paper making sure the paper sticks out 2.5cm (1 inch) above the rim of the tin.

3. Melt the dairy free alternative in a small microwavable bowl.

4. Empty the brownie mix into a large bowl and add the eggs and melted spread to the mix. Using a wooden spoon mix until the batter is smooth and glossy.

5. Place in the pre-heated oven and bake for 18 minutes for a gooey brownie and 22 minutes for a firmer brownie.

6. Once baked, leave in the tray for 10 minutes to cool before removing and serving.