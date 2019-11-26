By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Get More Multi Vitamins Spearmint Chewing Gum 10 Pack

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.15/each

Product Description

  • Sugar free chewing gum with sweeteners
  • One chewing gum contains a 25% daily dose of 10 vitamins
  • B1, B3, B6, B7, B9, B12, C, D, E, K
  • 10 sugar free chewing gums
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Sweetener (Isomalt), Gum Base, Flavourings, Vitamins (Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Thiamine (Vitamin B1), Niacin (Vitamin B3), Vitamin B6, Folic Acid (Vitamin B9), Vitamin B12, Biotin (Vitamin B7)), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin, Brilliant Blue FCF), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Antioxidant (BHT)

Storage

Best before: see blister

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended daily dose: 1 piece per day. Do not exceed daily dose of 4 pieces.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNINGS: Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Keep out of reach from young children.

Name and address

  • Get More Vitamins,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.

Return to

  • Get More Vitamins,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.
  • www.getmorevits.com

Net Contents

20g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Gum (2g)*Per 100g
Energy 13KJ650KJ
-3.1Kcal156Kcal
Fat 0g0g
Of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates1.3g65g
Of which - Sugars 0g0g
- Polyols 1.3g65g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin D 1.25µg62.5µg
Vitamin E 3mg150mg
Vitamin K 18.75µg937.5µg
Vitamin C 20mg1000mg
Thiamine0.275mg13.75mg
Niacin 4mg200mg
Vitamin B6 0.35mg17.5mg
Folic acid 50µg2500µg
Vitamin B12 0.625µg31.25µg
Biotin 12.5µg625µg
*: corresponds to 25% of the daily reference intake of the vitamin for adults--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNINGS: Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. Keep out of reach from young children.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Honestly, they're so good! 10/10 would recommend.

5 stars

Honestly, they're so good! 10/10 would recommend.

