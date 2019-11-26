Get More Multi Vitamins Spearmint Chewing Gum 10 Pack

Honestly, they're so good! 10/10 would recommend.
Sweetener (Isomalt), Gum Base, Flavourings, Vitamins (Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Thiamine (Vitamin B1), Niacin (Vitamin B3), Vitamin B6, Folic Acid (Vitamin B9), Vitamin B12, Biotin (Vitamin B7)), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin, Brilliant Blue FCF), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Antioxidant (BHT)
Best before: see blister
10 Servings
20g
|Typical Values
|Per Gum (2g)*
|Per 100g
|Energy
|13KJ
|650KJ
|-
|3.1Kcal
|156Kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|1.3g
|65g
|Of which - Sugars
|0g
|0g
|- Polyols
|1.3g
|65g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin D
|1.25µg
|62.5µg
|Vitamin E
|3mg
|150mg
|Vitamin K
|18.75µg
|937.5µg
|Vitamin C
|20mg
|1000mg
|Thiamine
|0.275mg
|13.75mg
|Niacin
|4mg
|200mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.35mg
|17.5mg
|Folic acid
|50µg
|2500µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.625µg
|31.25µg
|Biotin
|12.5µg
|625µg
|*: corresponds to 25% of the daily reference intake of the vitamin for adults
|-
|-
WARNINGS: Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. Keep out of reach from young children.
