Squashies Drumstick Minis 280G

£ 2.00
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Raspberry and Milk flavour gums
  • Say Hello
  • These mini bags are great to grab as an on the go sweet treat. The classic Swizzels Drumstick flavour in a squashy format. Original favourites, Squashified!
  • Original drumstick in a squashie gum
  • Free from artificial colours
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Apple Pulp (contains Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Flavourings, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), , Carnaubawax, Colour: Anthocyanin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Return to

  • Get in touch
Net Contents

20 x 280g ℮ Bags

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bag
Energy 1506kJ/355kcal211kJ/50kcal
Fat 0.1g0g
- of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 83.5g11.7g
- of which Sugars 80.2g11.2g
Protein 3.4g0.5g
Salt 0.1g0.0g

