Tesco Bunny Bites 6X19g

4.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Bunny Bites 6X19g
£ 0.85
£0.75/100g
Each bag
  • Energy417kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2195kJ / 526kcal

Product Description

  • Original flavour potato, tapioca and maize snacks.
  • SLIGHTLY SALTED / Fluffy bunny shaped snacks with a little bit of crunch / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • SLIGHTLY SALTED / Fluffy bunny shaped snacks with a little bit of crunch / 6 PACK Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 114g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 19g e (114g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (19g)
Energy2195kJ / 526kcal417kJ / 100kcal
Fat30.1g5.7g
Saturates2.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate59.9g11.4g
Sugars2.9g0.6g
Fibre2.6g0.5g
Protein2.5g0.5g
Salt1.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

    Information

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Super tasty, super cheap

5 stars

These are even more delicious than Pom Bears. Bought them for my son but loved them myself. Amazing value too.

My 5 year old son, big bro, sis, daddy, all got ba

5 stars

My 5 year old son, big bro, sis, daddy, all got bag snatchy I need to buy more.Better than pom bears YES

bunny bites are the best snacks ive ever tasted ..

5 stars

bunny bites are the best snacks ive ever tasted ..there crunchy full of flavour definatley a firm favourite there all I eat ..my grand children also love them ..well done tesco

Great value.

4 stars

I found these to be very tasty and ggod value.

I stumbled across these ....

5 stars

I first saw these after looking at a branded multipac of ready salted have loved these since yum yum bunnies

Excellent alternative to Pom Bear

5 stars

Kids love these and they taste just like Pom Bears, but lower in price. Never buy Pom Bears any more

Great for the kids

5 stars

I've brought these few times kids love them taste the same a pom bears brillent for the price

For my grandchildren so ok

3 stars

Ok purchase

Well worth the money they are very nice

5 stars

Well worth the money they are very nice

Yummy

4 stars

A good product. The children enjoyed

Usually bought next

