Old El Paso Soft Stand ‘N’ Stuff Whole Wheat Tortillas 8Pk 193G

- Energy307kJ 73kcal4%
- Fat1.7g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.5g<1%
- Salt0.24g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1274kJ/ 302kcal
Product Description
- 8 Stand 'N Stuff™ Whole Wheat Tortillas.
- Make any dinner a Mexican meal with Old El Paso Tortillas and Stand 'N' Stuff wraps
- Perfectly rollable and delicious- our range of Mexican tortilla wraps are great for Fajitas, Burritos and Enchiladas
- Try our Stand 'N' Stuff Flour Tortillas, they are perfect for holding all your delicious Mexican filings to create the perfect Fajita or Burrito!
- Whole Wheat tortillas have been a staple in Mexican cooking for generations. Stand 'N' Stuff Soft Whole Wheat Tortillas are extra soft, yet specially shaped to hold in all of the mouth-watering filling at every bite.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Source of fibre
- Preservative free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 193g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour (66%), Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, close pack, refrigerate and consume within 3 days. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use.
Number of uses
Contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
- Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK) / 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- @ www.oldelpaso.co.uk
Net Contents
193g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each tortilla (24g) as sold contains:
|%* (24g)
|Energy
|1274kJ/ 302kcal
|307kJ/ 73kcal
|4%
|Fat
|7.0g
|1.7g
|2%
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|47.9g
|11.6g
|4%
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|0.5g
|<1%
|Fibre
|5.3g
|1.3g
|-
|Protein
|9.3g
|2.2g
|4%
|Salt
|1.00g
|0.24g
|4%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
