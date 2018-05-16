Old El Paso Mini Stand ‘N’ Stuff Soft Flour Tortillas 145G

- Energy151 kJ 36 kcal2%
Product Description
- 12 Soft Mini Flour Tortillas
- Make any dinner a Mexican meal with Old El Paso Tortillas and Stand 'N' Stuff wraps
- Perfectly rollable and delicious- our range of Mexican tortilla wraps are great for Fajitas, Burritos and Enchiladas
- Try our Stand 'N' Stuff Flour Tortillas, they are perfect for holding all your delicious Mexican filings to create the perfect Fajita or Burrito!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Made with 100% sunflower oil
- Preservative free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 145g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates, Calcium Phosphates, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Dextrose, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, close pack, refrigerate and consume within 3 days. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use.
Produce of
Made in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Easy to prepare and share, Mini Stand 'N' Stuff Soft Flour Tortillas are the fun way to enjoy the flavours of Mexico! Bite sized and extra soft, they're just the right shape and size to hold your choice of mouth-watering fillings. Perfect for small hands too!
- 1 Choose your favourite fillings or try...
- Minced beef, avocado, sweetcorn, lettuce, Old El Paso™ Thick 'n' Chunky Salsa, Old El Paso™ Seasoning Mix
- 2 How to make your Mini Stand 'N' Stuff™ Soft Tacos
- Cook mince until brown, add your chopped vegetables.
- Add seasoning mix, then a little bit of water.
- Stir together and simmer uncovered for 10 min.
- Warm your tortillas.
- Fill the Mini tortillas and top with your favorite salsa!
- Warm tortillas for more softness:
- Do not oven heat or microwave tortillas in plastic package
- Remove tortillas from packaging & separate.
- To microwave: place on microwaveable plate on full power for 30 sec.
- To oven heat: pre-heat oven to 140°C (120°C for fan assisted ovens) /gas mark 3. Wrap tortillas in foil & place on a baking tray in the oven for 6-8 min.
- 3 Share the fun!
Number of uses
This pack contains 12 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
- Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK) / 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
Net Contents
145g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each tortilla (12g) contains:
|%* (12g)
|Energy
|1251kJ / 296kcal
|151kJ / 36kcal
|2%
|Fat
|5.2g
|0.6g
|1%
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.1g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|52.5g
|6.3g
|2%
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|0.2g
|<1%
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|8.5g
|1.0g
|2%
|Salt
|1.00g
|0.12g
|2%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 12 portions
|-
|-
|-
