Taylor & College Organic Vanilla Bean Paste 65G

Taylor & College Organic Vanilla Bean Paste 65G
£ 4.50
£0.69/10g

Product Description

  • Organic Vanilla Extract Paste with Seeds.
  • Taylor and Colledge Organic Vanilla Bean Paste is an award winning vanilla alternative to vanilla extract. Using the finest quality vanilla beans, the organic vanilla paste includes the seeds for a more recognisable look. Taylor and Colledge is famous for its unparalleled quality and strength.
  • Perfect for home made and professional bakes, this rich, vanilla paste is ideal for flavouring custards, puddings and sponges.
  • Taylor & Colledge is committed to providing unsurpassed quality throughout its products and has earned its reputation as one of the world's finest vanilla producers. We source only the finest sustainably grown vanilla and capture the true flavour and aroma in our extracts and pastes.
  • Organic
  • Vanilla Bean Paste with seeds, perfect for custards, cheesecakes, desserts and bakes
  • Award winning Vanilla by Taylor and Colledge
  • Famous for unparalleled quality and strength
  • Perfect for home baking or professionals
  • Pack size: 65g

Information

Ingredients

Vanilla Extract with Seeds* (47%) (Water, Vanilla Extract*, Vanilla Seeds*, Ethanol*), Sugar*, Inulin*, Thickener: Tragacanth, *Organically produced

Storage

Keep sealed, store in a cool dry place. Avoid direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in Australia

Distributor address

  • Taylor & Colledge,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

65g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 956 kJ/226 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 47g
of which sugars 47g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Syrup not paste

2 stars

Less of a paste more of a syrup. Would be better in a bottle as once it sugers up the lid its a pain to get open then it flings out everywhere. The flavour is not that strong.

