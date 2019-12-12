Florette Mixed Salad 150G

more stalks that lettuce
I agree with the other customer's statement. Mine also had s lot of stalks in it.
Tasty and colourful
This is our favourite salad base. In a pinch, throw in a few cherry tomatoes and some dressing and you have a nice basic salad with plenty of colour and taste, but the more you add the better. My husband greatly prefers this to a single leaf salad and even enjoys it on sandwiches and burgers. The one thing to note is the date. This is advertised as only being good for two day from purchase. I have found it is usually grand for three to four, but go much later and it can quickly turn limp and tasteless, give it a week or so and it can turn to slime. If you need something with more shelf life, a simple head of lettuce is best,but for a quick and fast treat, this is just the thing.
Great disappointment
I appreciate this salad is washed and ready to eat but it was wet, limp and tasteless. Very disappointing, will not buy again.