Florette Mixed Salad 150G

2.5(3)Write a review
Florette Mixed Salad 150G
£ 0.75
£0.50/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A tasty mix of mild and crispy seasonal leaves
  • Same amount of salad less plastic*
  • *We are doing our bit to reduce the amount of plastic in our bags so we're making our bag sizes smaller but keeping the bag weight the same.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Washed & ready to eat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Contains a minimum of 4 of the following Leaves in variable proportions: Iceberg, Frisée, Radicchio, Lollo Rosso, Green Cos, Apollo, Red Batavia

Storage

Keep refrigeratedTo keep your Florette Salad at its best, keep refrigerated and once opened use within 24 hours

Name and address

  • Florette UK & Ireland,
  • Florette House,
  • Wood End Lane,
  • Lichfield,
  • Staffordshire,
  • WS13 8NF,

Return to

  • We'd love to hear to hear what you think, you can email us at: contactuk@florette.com or call us on... +44 (0)1543 250050
Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1 serving (45g)
Energy75kJ / 18kcal34kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
of which saturates0.1g0.0g
Carbohydrate1.3g0.6g
of which sugars1.1g0.5g
Fibre2.3g1.0g
Protein1.2g0.5g
Salt0.02g0.00g

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

more stalks that lettuce

1 stars

I agree with the other customer's statement. Mine also had s lot of stalks in it.

Tasty and colourful

5 stars

This is our favourite salad base. In a pinch, throw in a few cherry tomatoes and some dressing and you have a nice basic salad with plenty of colour and taste, but the more you add the better. My husband greatly prefers this to a single leaf salad and even enjoys it on sandwiches and burgers. The one thing to note is the date. This is advertised as only being good for two day from purchase. I have found it is usually grand for three to four, but go much later and it can quickly turn limp and tasteless, give it a week or so and it can turn to slime. If you need something with more shelf life, a simple head of lettuce is best,but for a quick and fast treat, this is just the thing.

Great disappointment

1 stars

I appreciate this salad is washed and ready to eat but it was wet, limp and tasteless. Very disappointing, will not buy again.

