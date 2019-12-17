We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chocolate Truffle Sprouts 150G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate Truffle Sprouts 150G
£ 3.50
£2.34/100g
Two truffles
  • Energy663kJ 159kcal
    8%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates6.6g
    33%
  • Sugars14.3g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2457kJ / 590kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured milk chocolate ganache truffles coated in coloured white chocolate flavoured compound.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (60%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Milk Chocolate (30%) (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Butteroil (Milk), Coconut Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Dark Chocolate(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Sucrose, Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Concentrate), Colour (Lutein), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 31% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum.

Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 53% minimum.

White Chocolate contains Milk Solids 21% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

5.5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2457kJ / 590kcal663kJ / 159kcal
Fat39.1g10.6g
Saturates24.5g6.6g
Carbohydrate52.9g14.3g
Sugars52.9g14.3g
Fibre2.4g0.6g
Protein5.4g1.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

I'd buy these every year.

5 stars

I saw these online and immediately had to buy some. They are so crazy hilarious! Chocolate Brussels sprouts - hah! I think they should replace chocolate coins as a Christmas tradition. The quality of the chocolate truffle is pretty average, but they look like the real thing (well, close) (sort of), but it's the whole concept that I appreciate. Whoever came up with the idea deserves an extra slice of Christmas pudding. I'd buy these sprouts every year.

Tastless cheap chcolate!

1 stars

awful!!!!!! tasteless, genache lol! completes waste of money! Please dont wate your money complete let down.

