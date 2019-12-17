Tesco Chocolate Truffle Sprouts 150G

I'd buy these every year.
I saw these online and immediately had to buy some. They are so crazy hilarious! Chocolate Brussels sprouts - hah! I think they should replace chocolate coins as a Christmas tradition. The quality of the chocolate truffle is pretty average, but they look like the real thing (well, close) (sort of), but it's the whole concept that I appreciate. Whoever came up with the idea deserves an extra slice of Christmas pudding. I'd buy these sprouts every year.
Tastless cheap chcolate!
awful!!!!!! tasteless, genache lol! completes waste of money! Please dont wate your money complete let down.