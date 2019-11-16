By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Curry Noodle Pot 74G

1.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Free From Curry Noodle Pot 74G
£ 1.50
£2.03/100g
Each pot made up with 300ml of water
  • Energy1241kJ 293kcal
    15%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 332kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • Rice noodles in a curry flavour sauce mix.
  • Free from GLUTEN, WHEAT & MILK
  • Made with a blend of fragrant spices, spring onions and carrots for an easy warming meal.
  • Pack size: 74g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Dried Rice Noodles (67%) [Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch], Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Dried Vegetables [Carrot, Spring Onion], Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Dried Onion, Ground Spices [Turmeric, Coriander, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger, Star Anise, Black Pepper, Pimento, Fenugreek, Cumin, Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel Seed, Bay], Dried Garlic, Salt, Mushroom Extract Powder, Dried Coriander, Palm Oil, Colour (Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty the contents of the seasoning sachet over the noodle block. Add boiling water up to the fill line (approximately 300ml) and stir. Replace lid onto the pot and leave to stand for 4 minutes. Stir well to separate the noodles and enjoy!

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Check Locally Lid. Check locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

74g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (74g**) made up with 300ml of water
Energy332kJ / 78kcal1241kJ / 293kcal
Fat0.4g1.4g
Saturates0.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate16.7g62.5g
Sugars1.1g4.2g
Fibre0.8g3.0g
Protein1.6g6.1g
Salt0.4g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--
** When prepared according to instructions 74g potg typically weighs 374g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Overpowered by star anise

1 stars

Overpowering taste of star anise. This is far too fragrant. Would be better with a more mild generic curry flavour,

Better off sticking to a cuppa soup.

1 stars

Initially i liked the texture, but the awful, immediate indigestion and gastric discomfort they caused means that i'll give them a miss in the future. The sauce/powder was way too sweet IMO. No idea which ingredient/s my body reacted to, maybe the Maltodextrin? Who knows?! Won't buy again.

Didn't really like it, was very bland with a stran

1 stars

Didn't really like it, was very bland with a strange aftertaste

Mix well

3 stars

Its OK. Really mix it though, or you get hard noodles. I find it better to leave for 10 minutes for maximum taste n less likely to get hard bits.

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Chicken & Mushroom Noodle 75G

£ 1.50
£20.00/kg

Tesco Free From Korma 500G

£ 1.50
£3.00/kg

Tesco Free From Strawberry Cheesecake 2 X 100G (200G)

£ 1.75
£0.88/100g

Tesco Free From Breaded Chicken Goujons 300G

£ 2.50
£8.34/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here