Twinings Fruit Selection 20S

Product Description
- Cranberry & Raspberry - A Herbal Infusion with Cranberry & Raspberry Flavours. Mango & Strawberry - A Herbal Infusion with Mango & Strawberry Flavours. Blackcurrant & Blueberry - A Herbal Infusion with Blackcurrant & Blueberry Flavours. St. Clements - A Herbal Infusion with Orange & Lemon Flavours.
- Doing good
- With your support, Twinings help provide access to clean water to villages across Darjeeling. Help improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan. And help improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
- To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup head to twinings.co.uk.
- These fruity infusions are four of the best; perfect for a mid-afternoon treat.
- The classic fruity Cranberry & Raspberry, Mango & Strawberry, deliciously sweet Blackcurrant & Blueberry and the refreshing orange and lemon flavours in our St Clements blend.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
Information
Ingredients
Cranberry & Raspberry: Hibiscus, Apple Pieces, Rosehips, Natural Cranberry and Raspberry Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings (10%), Elderflowers (8%), Liquorice Root, Mango & Strawberry: Hibiscus, Orange Leaves (16%), Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (10%), Natural Flavourings (10%), Orange Peel (7%), Rosehips, Liquorice Root, Blackcurrant & Blueberry: Hibiscus, Rosehips, Blackberry Leaves, Natural Blackcurrant and Blueberry Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings (7%), Liquorice Root, St. Clements: White Hibiscus, Rosehips, Apple Pieces, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (8%), Natural Orange Flavouring (5%), Hibiscus, Orange Peel, Roasted Chicory Root
Produce of
Blended and Packed in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- How to drink it
- Boil fresh water and pour over the teabag.
- Infuse for up to 3 minutes.
- Enjoy.
Number of uses
20 Count
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
Net Contents
40g
