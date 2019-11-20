Tesco Free From Plain Crackers 125G

Favourite crackers
really nice healthy crackers, good taste & texture & I haven't been able to find anything that compares to these in other stores. Always stock up on these when I do my Tesco shop. Just wish the packs weren't so small & expensive.
Definitely not moreish!
I tried these as an alternative to oatcakes but did not like them at all as they are very hard, dry and bland in taste.
Very good
I think you are doing a good job. I really appreciate it. I am an old man and go out shopping very often. Keep helping Very nice