Tesco Free From Plain Crackers 125G

Tesco Free From Plain Crackers 125G
£ 1.50
£1.20/100g
One cracker
  • Energy71kJ 17kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1856kJ / 441kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Packs of plain crackers made with corn starch and rice flour.
  • WHEAT & GLUTEN FREE We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Made in Italy and carefully oven baked for a crispy snack
  • Free from gluten & wheat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Thickener (Guar Gum), Citrus Fibre, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Pea Fibre, Potato Fibre, Flavourings, Psyllium Fibre, Seaweed Fibre.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 33 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

2 x 62.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cracker (3.8g)
Energy1856kJ / 441kcal71kJ / 17kcal
Fat13.0g0.5g
Saturates1.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate75.4g2.9g
Sugars2.1g0.1g
Fibre5.9g0.2g
Protein2.8g0.1g
Salt1.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Favourite crackers

5 stars

really nice healthy crackers, good taste & texture & I haven't been able to find anything that compares to these in other stores. Always stock up on these when I do my Tesco shop. Just wish the packs weren't so small & expensive.

Definitely not moreish!

2 stars

I tried these as an alternative to oatcakes but did not like them at all as they are very hard, dry and bland in taste.

Very good

5 stars

I think you are doing a good job. I really appreciate it. I am an old man and go out shopping very often. Keep helping Very nice

