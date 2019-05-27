By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Cheese Flavour Nachos 200G

5(8)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2113kJ / 505kcal

Product Description

  • Maize snacks with a nacho cheese seasoning.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Palm Oil, Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Rosemary Extract.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ge

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains25g contains
Energy2113kJ / 505kcal528kJ / 126kcal
Fat25.6g6.4g
Saturates2.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate61.1g15.3g
Sugars1.2g0.3g
Fibre4.2g1.1g
Protein5.5g1.4g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

8 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

These were excellent and so tasty! Great on their

5 stars

These were excellent and so tasty! Great on their own or with a vegan chilli!

Amazing veg/vegan alternative for cheese nachos! I

5 stars

Amazing veg/vegan alternative for cheese nachos! I personally love the flavour. Cheesy and has a bit of a garlicy aftertaste but it may just be me. Would buy again.

Taste yummy

5 stars

This product tastes so good so cheesy and you would never know they were gluten free.

Tasty and free from

5 stars

I have bought these a few times. They are very tasty. Enjoyed by the whole family

Nice and cheesy!

4 stars

Very surprised by these! Not often you find a vegan product that tastes so cheesy!

BRILLIANT NO PAINS

5 stars

I HAVE FOUND THIS ONE OF THE BEST. BRILLIANT FLAVOUR NOT TOO HOT WITH SPICES OR BLAND AS MOST OTHER GLUTEN FREE FOOD'S.

Great taste !

5 stars

I have bought these on a few occasions and are great quality and flavour.

Scrumptious

5 stars

Tastes fantastic, whole family enjoys them .

