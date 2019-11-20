By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Spanish Paella 30G

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.85
£2.84/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A deliciously tasty recipe mix with earthy paprika, zesty lemon peel and aromatic parsley for a vibrant Spanish rice dish full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Ready in 35 minutes
  • 1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Onion, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Paprika (10%), Salt, Chilli Powder (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Flavouring, Lemon Peel Powder (5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Parsley (3%), Black and White Pepper, Turmeric, Sunflower Oil

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1264kJ1849kJ
-299kcal438kcal22%
Fat 2.2g7.0g10%
of which saturates 0.6g2.7g14%
Carbohydrate 53.7g69.0g27%
of which sugars 5.4g6.3g7%
Fibre 11.6g4.5g
Protein 10.4g22.4g45%
Salt 12.13g1.51g25%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Impressive Cocino with Swartz Paella seasoning.

5 stars

Superb. I lived in Spain, love paella, have always had to buy paella seasoning from Spanish retailer, until I found this. Don’t hesitate to make your unique Paella with this extremely good seasoning.

