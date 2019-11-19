Tesco Refried Beans 400G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Pinto beans with garlic.
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO Earthy pinto beans, cooked with garlic and onion for a mild Mexican flavour
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO Earthy pinto beans, cooked with garlic and onion for a mild Mexican flavour
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Pinto Beans (60%), Water, Onion Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée (1%), Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave. MICROWAVE
800W 3 mins/900W 2 mins 30 secs. Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minutes 30 second (900W). Stir then heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer ¼ of a can (100g)Per ¼ of a can (100g)
Energy341kJ / 81kcal341kJ / 81kcal
Fat0.6g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate11.7g11.7g
Sugars0.8g0.8g
Fibre4.8g4.8g
Protein4.8g4.8g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Delicious

5 stars

I love these refried beans! I previously used El Paso but that has oil added (unnecessary). These are creamier in texture and taste. I used them as a base for wraps..burritos...or as a side to spicy rice.

Low bean content, high added starch

1 stars

Taste of starch pulp. Surprise, surprise, starch is an added ingredient with very low bean content. Also weird bitter flavour. No thanks.

I bought this instead of the Old El Paso brand thi

1 stars

I bought this instead of the Old El Paso brand this time. The garlic and onions are really strong and ruin the taste. It's pretty overpowering

wrong ingredient information

2 stars

The ingredient list on the product description does not match the ingredient list on the product label.

tasteless slop, never again.

1 stars

tasteless slop, never again.

excellent product

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago for a particular enchilada recipe. It is an excellent product but I thought it was a bit too mushie for the recipe but that was my fault .Next time I will try a different type of beans.

