Tesco Refried Beans 400G

Delicious
I love these refried beans! I previously used El Paso but that has oil added (unnecessary). These are creamier in texture and taste. I used them as a base for wraps..burritos...or as a side to spicy rice.
Low bean content, high added starch
Taste of starch pulp. Surprise, surprise, starch is an added ingredient with very low bean content. Also weird bitter flavour. No thanks.
I bought this instead of the Old El Paso brand this time. The garlic and onions are really strong and ruin the taste. It's pretty overpowering
wrong ingredient information
The ingredient list on the product description does not match the ingredient list on the product label.
tasteless slop, never again.
excellent product
I bought this a few weeks ago for a particular enchilada recipe. It is an excellent product but I thought it was a bit too mushie for the recipe but that was my fault .Next time I will try a different type of beans.