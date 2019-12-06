By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pataks Madras Paste Pots 2X70g

Pataks Madras Paste Pots 2X70g
£ 1.50
£1.08/100g

Product Description

  • Our authentic blend of aromatic spices, coriander, paprika & chilli for beautifully balanced Madras dish.
  • For this recipe & more Inspiration visit www.pataks.com
  • Just the right amount of our expertly balanced blend of 11 spices, packed in a handy pot, to create Indian dishes bursting with flavour.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Ground Spices (24%) [Coriander (7%), Paprika (4%), Cardamom, Cumin, Spices, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Ginger], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Maize Flour, Acids (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Tamarind, Mustard Powder, Dried Crushed Red Chilli (0.5%), Garlic Powder, Black Mustard Seed

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, use immediately.

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try using Paste Pots to marinate chicken wings?
  • For an even more authentic Indian Curry
  • Add 1/2 tsp mustard seeds before adding the onion
  • Add 1 tsp finely chopped ginger and 1 tsp finely chopped garlic before adding the paste
  • This product must be cooked.

Number of uses

Each pot serves 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

2 x 70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot
Energy 1154kJ /808kJ /
-279kcal195kcal
Fat 23.1g16.2g
of which saturates 1.7g1.2g
Carbohydrate 7.0g4.9g
of which sugars 1.3g0.9g
Protein 4.4g3.1g
Salt 4.7g3.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Will buy again

4 stars

Very good I add it to noodles and packet rice useful to pack flavour into a ready made dish such as curried noodles used it for the first time recently will now be a store cupboard staple surprisingly good

Perfect store cupboard item

5 stars

Great quality and no sugar or additives

Changes a simple stew into a great tasting curry

5 stars

I tried because they were on special, now I buy as soon as I run out, they are really tasty and have all the spices and flavours you would put in if you made from scratch. I really love them and they are a part of my grocery cupboard essentials.

