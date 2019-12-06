Pataks Madras Paste Pots 2X70g

Will buy again
Very good I add it to noodles and packet rice useful to pack flavour into a ready made dish such as curried noodles used it for the first time recently will now be a store cupboard staple surprisingly good
Perfect store cupboard item
Great quality and no sugar or additives
Changes a simple stew into a great tasting curry
I tried because they were on special, now I buy as soon as I run out, they are really tasty and have all the spices and flavours you would put in if you made from scratch. I really love them and they are a part of my grocery cupboard essentials.