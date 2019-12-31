Pataks Korma Paste Pots 2X70g
Product Description
- Our authentic blend of aromatic spices, tomato, coriander & coconut for a beautifully balanced Korma dish.
- For this recipe & more Inspiration visit www.pataks.com
- Just the right amount of our expertly balanced blend of 11 spices, packed in a handy pot, to create Indian dishes bursting with flavour.
- Chilli rating - Mild - 1
- Gluten free
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Ground Spices (12%) [Coriander (4%), Turmeric, Spices, Paprika, Cumin, Fenugreek], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Purée (5%), Salt, Maize Flour, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Desiccated Coconut (3%), Acid (Acetic Acid), Dried Onion, Mustard Powder, Dried Coriander Leaf
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, use immediately.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try using Paste Pots to slow cook a leg of lamb?
- For an even more authentic Indian Curry
- Add 25ml of creamed coconut with the double cream
- Add 1 tsp finely chopped ginger and 1 tsp finely chopped garlic before adding the paste
- This product must be cooked.
Number of uses
Each pot serves 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
2 x 70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot
|Energy
|952kJ /
|666kJ /
|-
|229kcal
|160kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|10.9g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|10.4g
|of which sugars
|9.2g
|6.4g
|Protein
|3.1g
|2.2g
|Salt
|4.8g
|3.4g
