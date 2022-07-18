We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Monty Bojangles Choccy Scoffy Truffles 135G

Product Description

  • Cocoa Dusted Truffles
  • Monty Bojangles Choccy Scoffy is the signature pure chocolatey truffle flavour, winning a prestigious Great Taste Award. These delicately soft chocolate truffles are a wonderfully moreish, offering an intensely chocolatey experience which is guaranteed to delight any chocoholic! Each box contains 14 individually wrapped truffles to maintain freshness, making it a perfect gift for all occasions (or to keep for yourself). Suitable for vegetarians and adored by everyone.
  • Monty Bojangles is a London based, family owned, UK confectionery company famous for its curiously moreish award-winning cocoa dusted truffles.
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Mixed, 9-2105-17-100-00
  • Great Taste Award Winner 2020
  • Chocolatey Cocoa Dusted Truffles
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 135G

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, RSPO MB Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Barley, Eggs, Nuts, Sesame & Wheat. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

These Choccy Scoffies are Best Placed in a Cool Dry Place Away from Flamingoes.

Name and address

  • Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
  • Legion House,
  • 75 Lower Road,
  • Kenley,
  • CR8 5NH.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2492 kJ
-600 kcal
Fat 46g
of which saturates 39g
Carbohydrate 41g
of which sugars 39g
Protein 4.2g
Salt 0.10g
Incredible Chocolates!

5 stars

Simply DELICIOUS! I am so glad I can now get these at Tesco!!! These are my go to gift...one for friends and one for me ;)

One Bite & your Hooked on this velvety smooth choc

5 stars

Please don't take this chocolate off your shelves . It is my favourite treat & many more friends. I buy them for my friends as treats -Thank you gifts -Birthdays,, I even managed to get Monty Bojangles Easter eggs this year. The Choc flavour is so smooth , Dark, yet nothing else has a flavour that I could compare it with. One choc & your hooked. Needs far more advertising to bring it to the four front. If your looking for some choc then try these. The price is so generous. A real treat.

