Monty Bojangles Choccy Scoffy Truffles 135G

Incredible Chocolates!
Simply DELICIOUS! I am so glad I can now get these at Tesco!!! These are my go to gift...one for friends and one for me ;)
One Bite & your Hooked on this velvety smooth choc
Please don't take this chocolate off your shelves . It is my favourite treat & many more friends. I buy them for my friends as treats -Thank you gifts -Birthdays,, I even managed to get Monty Bojangles Easter eggs this year. The Choc flavour is so smooth , Dark, yet nothing else has a flavour that I could compare it with. One choc & your hooked. Needs far more advertising to bring it to the four front. If your looking for some choc then try these. The price is so generous. A real treat.