Pataks Tikka Masala Paste Pots 2X70g

£ 1.50
£1.08/100g

Product Description

  • Our authentic blend of aromatic spices, turmeric, paprika & coriander for a beautifully balanced Tikka Masala dish.
  • For this recipe & more Inspiration visit www.pataks.com
  • Just the right amount of our expertly balanced blend of 13 spices, packed in a handy pot, to create Indian dishes bursting with flavour.
  • Great taste 2018
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, colours and flavours
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Ground Spices (20%) [Turmeric (5%), Paprika (4%), Cumin, Coriander (3.5%), Spices], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Maize Flour, Acids (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Tamarind, Garlic Powder, Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Cumin Seed, Paprika Extract, Dried Coriander Leaf, Mustard Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contains Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, use immediately.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try using Paste Pots to make tandoori gobi?
  • For an even more authentic Indian Curry
  • Add 1/2 tsp cumin seeds before adding the onion
  • Add 1 tsp finely chopped ginger and 1 tsp finely chopped garlic before adding the paste
  • This product must be cooked.

Number of uses

Each pot serves 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

2 x 70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot
Energy 1117kJ /782kJ /
-270kcal189kcal
Fat 22.9g16.0g
of which saturates 1.7g1.2g
Carbohydrate 7.8g5.5g
of which sugars 0.8g0.6g
Protein 3.0g2.1g
Salt 4.7g3.3g

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Delicious, quite authentic taste and quick to make

4 stars

These are very tasty. Used with leftover meat, onions, spinach. Will be buying again. Super quick meal and delish

