Guylian Chocolate Seashells 375G
- Filled Belgian Chocolates
- Project Seahorse
- Every time you buy Guylian Chocolates you are supporting Project Seahorse, an international Marine Conservation Organization.
- Finest Belgian Chocolates with Hazelnut Praliné Filling
- Chocolaterie Guylian was created in 1967 by Guy & Liliane who joined their names by passion for chocolate and love. They created for the first time chocolate in the shape of seashells and the Sea Horse became the brand's icon.
- Today, Guylian Chocolates are still made with the same craftsmanship and passion to provide the ultimate Belgian Chocolate taste experience for chocolate lovers. Enjoy the finest Belgian Chocolates with 100% pure cocoa butter, filled with Original Praliné, made with roasted hazelnuts in copper kettles following the original recipe of the founders.
- Each Guylian Chocolate is marked with the Guylian G, our quality signature that guarantees that our chocolates meet the exacting Belgian chocolate making standards.
- The world's favourite Belgian chocolates
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 375g
Sugar, Hazelnuts (23%), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: Chocolate 48% minimum, Milk Chocolate 31% minimum, White Chocolate 25% minimum, Milk Solids: Milk Chocolate 23% minimum, White Chocolate 29% minimum
- May contain other Tree Nuts, Wheat and Soya
Keep dry 18°C/65°F
Made in Belgium
- Chocolaterie Guylian N.V.,
- Europark-Oost 1,
- 9100 Sint-Niklaas,
- Belgium.
375g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Energy
|2319 kJ
|-
|555 kcal
|Fats
|36 g
|of which saturates
|14 g
|Carbohydrate
|50 g
|of which sugars
|48 g
|Protein
|7.7 g
|Salt
|0.13 g
